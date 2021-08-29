FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - New England is making sure Louisiana is prepared once Hurricane Ida makes landfall Sunday.
The American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island region has already sent a total of eleven responders down south to assist in any way possible.
Ida, a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, is still gaining strengthen as it moves inland.
The American Red Cross has already sent supplies and hundreds of trained disaster relief workers to help shelter and support those in evacuation shelters between Texas and Florida.
Volunteers are scheduled to receive prepositioned cots, blankets, comfort kits, and more than 60,000 ready-to-go meals Sunday.
The Red Cross were already given prepositioned blood products and helped stock many of the nearby hospitals.
