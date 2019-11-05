NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some big city mayoral races were decided on Tuesday, including New Haven.
Democratic nominee Justin Elicker, claimed his victory in the race for mayor in New Haven Tuesday night.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, a Democrat, was running as an independent after losing the primary election to Elicker.
Harp suspended her campaign for several weeks. However, her supporters re-energized her enough for an independent run.
Six years ago, when Elicker and Harp faced off for the first time, he performed better among Republicans and Independents. Now on top of that, he has the Democratic endorsement.
"We’ve seen so much investment in New Haven," Elicker said. "A lot of people are doing really well, but many people in the community feel like their lives are not changing and there’s a lot more, that government can do to even the playing field and help people out."
Elicker came out on top in September's primary, winning by 16 percentage points, and he said that resounding victory shows New Haven voters want change.
“We’ve been working on this for months and months and months and today’s game day. The results of the primary were really solid and we think those results are going to transfer into a victory tonight," Elicker said.
After a heated primary and a general election that some say became quite divisive over the final few weeks, Elicker says now is a time where everyone must come together to move New Haven forward.
“I pledge to you tonight that I’m not going to be mayor just for the people in this room, I’m going to be mayor for every single person in this city. I’m going to be mayor for the supporters of the Elicker and I’ll be mayor for the supporters of the Harp campaign. I will be mayor no matter what you look like, where you came from, how much money you have, what kind of political connections you have, I will represent you and I pledge that here tonight,” Elicker said.
In his victory speech, Elicker thanked Harp, saying she'll be remembered for 30 years of public service, listing off a number of her accomplishments over her last six years in office, including tearing down a fence between a section of New Haven and Hamden, creating Youth Stat to focus on keeping some of the city’s most at risk teens out of trouble and getting the new Q House built.
He also said he looks forward to sitting down with her to begin this transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.