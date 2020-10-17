HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A positive COVID case among staff members has prompted a popular restaurant to temporarily close its doors.
Managers of Eli's on Whitney made the announcement Friday.
The restaurant will be closed for the next five days out of an abundance of caution for guests and staff members.
Testing, isolation, and contact tracing protocols are being implemented.
Contact surfaces will be thoroughly cleansed during this closure period as well.
While their Hamden location may be closed, their Branford and Orange locations, their Tavern in Milford, and their Brick Oven Pizza location, which is across the street from Eli's in Hamden, will remain open.
"We have always valued and cherished your patronage over the years and appreciate your understanding during this time. While we are just as disappointed that we cannot serve you today as you are that you cannot enjoy a great meal with us, we feel safety must come first for both our family and yours," officials with Eli's said in a statement.
Their Whitney Avenue restaurant plans to reopen on Wednesday, October 20.
