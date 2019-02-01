ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Bus drivers were at work early in Ellington on Friday to make sure students got to school on time.
Bus problems forced the delay, then the last-minute cancellation of the elementary schools in Ellington on Thursday morning.
According to school Superintendent Scott Nichol, school officials learned at 9 a.m. Thursday morning that school buses were having problems.
The district had a two-hour delay due to the bitterly cold weather Thursday morning, which had been declared Wednesday evening.
The superintendent said the buses would start, but some would stall when they began to drive.
This impacted the completion of elementary school bus runs, meaning school was canceled for those students on Thursday.
High and middle school students were able to get to school, but an extra 30-minute delay was added to the two-hour delay to complete those runs.
In a statement, Nichol said “We recognize the significant inconvenience this poses for families with small children and we find the fact that the buses were not running unacceptable.”
"They just canceled it right when we were about to get dressed and get on the bus," said Colin Recker, a student.
The school system said the bus company knew about the frigidly cold conditions with enough time to prepare.
"I just got done doing snow removal and I had to get my kids earlier this morning because they were supposed to go to school and then he got to his bus stop and it got canceled last minute," said Nicholas Gardner, a parent.
A spokesperson for the bus company released a statement saying, "Given the extreme temperatures this is a very unique weather event. Our team was out there very early to make sure buses are running. Diesel fuel is not very cooperative. In that vain, we're doing everything we can to rectify this."
The bus company apologized to administrators, promising a brand new fleet of buses in time for the next school year and a significant reduction on costs for bus services.
A spokesperson with the bus company said drivers will get in even earlier on Friday morning, as early at 3 a.m. to make sure the buses are warmed up and ready to go.
