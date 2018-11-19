ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- There are new developments in the arrest of a man from Ellington who is accused of child sex trafficking.
Simon Hessler, 46, owns a hotel in Manchester and a business in Vernon where police said he had a “sex dungeon.”
Hessler is also a 10-year veteran of the Ellington ambulance corp. and had interactions with high schoolers there.
At last one mother raised concerns about Hessler to the first selectwoman and police earlier in the year.
On Monday in a statement, First Selectwoman Lori Spielman said she did refer a complaint to the Ellington resident trooper’s office earlier in the year.
She said she was told an investigation was done, and “based on the allegations made the police had concluded that no crimes had been committed."
She continued to say “At that time, I believed the matter to be resolved, and I was unaware of additional complaints or investigations regarding Mr. Hessler until this past week when I was informed [he] had been arrested."
Spielman pointed out that while her role as selectwoman means she also serves as chief of police, she does not have access to police investigations.
Spielman said she plans to work with the board of selectmen and police to review town policies to determine if any changes are needed.
Meanwhile, Hessler remains in jail.
Police are looking into whether there may be more victims.
At this point, they said the investigation remains very active.
