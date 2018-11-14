MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- An Ellington man is facing charges following an investigation into underage human sex trafficking.
On Tuesday, police arrested 46-year-old Simon Hessler, of Ellington.
He’s facing numerous charges, including risk of injury to a child, criminal attempt to human trafficking, second-degree sexual assault, promotion of child pornography and more.
Police said Hessler is the owner and manager of Baymont Inn and Suites in Manchester, where he allegedly was negotiating the delivery of a juvenile victim to his hotel property.
He was placed under arrest when he tried to pay an undercover officer for the delivery of a juvenile victim.
During a search warrant, police said they found an additional business property that housed a “sex dungeon” and related paraphernalia.
Police said seized items will be tested for other possible victims.
He’s being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.