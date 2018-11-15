MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- An Ellington man is facing charges following an investigation into underage human sex trafficking.
On Tuesday, police arrested 46-year-old Simon Hessler, of Ellington.
Early Wednesday morning, investigators were spotted digging through one of Hessler's businesses. They were at Vernon-New England Hospitality Management.
Hessler is facing numerous charges, including risk of injury to a child, criminal attempt to human trafficking, second-degree sexual assault, promotion of child pornography and more.
Police said Hessler is the owner and manager of Baymont Inn and Suites in Manchester, where he allegedly was negotiating the delivery of a juvenile victim to his hotel property.
He was placed under arrest when he tried to pay an undercover officer for the delivery of a juvenile victim.
During a search warrant, police said they found an additional business property that housed a “sex dungeon” and related paraphernalia.
Police said seized items will be tested for other possible victims.
There is a school bus stop and daycare nearby.
"To hear something like this happen in our area, it's pretty scary," said Scott Gilchrist.
Brittany Dyer lives two doors down from the Vernon business and says she's never seen any activity out of the building that claims to employ dozens.
"Maybe I could've done something if I knew, but I've never seen him before," said Dyer.
Channel 3 went to Hessler's Ellington house and several people were home, but they had no comment.
Neighbors said he lived there for three or four years and was known for being disagreeable, but never thought he'd be accused of something so sinister.
"He's just a complainer, people would park in front of his house and he'd complain," said Gilchrist.
He’s being held on a $1 million bond.
