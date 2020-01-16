VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington accused of killing his wife is due back in court on Thursday.
Richard Dabate murdered his wife Connie Dabate back in 2015, according to police.
The case made national headlines after information collected from a Fitbit fitness tracker was used as evidence.
The judge in the case is expected to address a motion that was filed in the case.
If convicted, Dabate could face more than 65 years in prison.
(1) comment
So much for that "speedy trial" thing we have here in America.
