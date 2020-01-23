ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- For the second day, an Ellington man accused of murdering his wife is trying to block critical evidence.
Richard Dabate wants a judge to throw out his police statement before the trial.
RELATED: Lawyers for man accused of murdering wife look to suppress piece of evidence
According to court documents, Dabate’s team believes detectives took advantage of his mental state at the time.
In the recorded statement that was played in the courtroom, Dabate is heard recalling what happened to his wife.
It’s been four years since Connie Dabate’s murder.
The mother of two died inside her Ellington home, days before Christmas.
Her husband is charged with killing her and tampering with evidence.
He now wants that taped police statement removed as evidence from the trial.
On the witness stand, one of the detectives who recorded it while Dabate sought hospital treatment as investigators processed the crime scene at his home.
The hours-long interaction continued after nurses discharged Dabate.
Detectives said he was not considered a suspect then.
However, Dabate’s attorney said in court documents “a reasonable person in Mr. Dabate’s situation would not think that he was free to leave, as clearly indicated by the totality of the circumstances.”
In court, Dabate sat solemnly on Thursday as his parents listened to him recount how an alleged intruder killed Connie, some details too hard for his family to listen, even stepping out for a moment.
“I heard my wife come in and that’s when I yelled there’s someone in the house,” Dabate said.
However, the investigation says otherwise, that evidence contradicts Dabate’s statement, including information from a Fitbit.
Investigators also learned Dabate carried an extramarital affair with a woman who became pregnant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.