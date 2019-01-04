ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An Ellington man accused of killing his wife is due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday.
Police say Richard Dabate shot and killed his wife Connie inside their home back in 2015, just days before Christmas.
He was charged a year later after detectives used his wife's Fitbit tracker to link him to the crime.
In a 49-page arrest warrant, state police used Connie’s fit bit technology, the couple's personal computers, their home security system, the gun he owned and what he told the police to tie Dabate to the crime.
In November of 2017, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Marliese Shaw against Richard Dabate Jr., and seeks unspecified monetary damages.
Dabate told investigators a masked man shot Connie and tied him up in Ellington.
But police said evidence, including information from his wife's Fitbit activity tracker, contradicts his story and shows she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.
Shaw is the executor of her sister's estate and has also asked a probate judge to order that Richard Debate return more than $70,000 taken from his wife's estate after she died.
A wrongful death lawsuit is filed when a person dies due to the legal fault of another person.
It's usually family members who file the lawsuit for lost wages from the person who died and funeral expenses.
