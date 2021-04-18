ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating following a deadly ATV crash over the weekend.
State Police say it happened just after 8 Saturday night on Snipsic Lake Road.
An ATV was heading west on Snipsic Lake Road when it suddenly went to the right off the roadway and rolled over.
The driver, later identified as Jake Odell of Ellington, was thrown from the ATV.
Odell died from his injuries at the scene.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Ryan Butler, assigned to the State Police barracks in Tolland, at 860-896-3200 or by email at ryan.butler@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.