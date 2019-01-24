ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The case of a man accused of killing his wife days before Christmas three years ago will go to trial.
Richard Dabate rejected a plea deal in court on Thursday, according to officials.
Richard Dabate was charged with murder and tampering with evidence after detectives used Connie Dabate's Fitbit fitness tracker to link him to the crime.
Richard Dabate, however, told investigators that a masked man shot Connie Dabate and tied him up in their Ellington home.
However, police said evidence, including information from the Fitbit, contradicted his statements.
A trial date has not yet been set.
If convicted, Richard Dabate faces 66 years in prison.
Channel 3 will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.
