ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Three Ellington workers are being recognized after helping save the life of one of their co-workers.
On June 10, worker Shawn Bull suffered serious injuries while using a gas-powered chop saw.
Bull, 48, suffered a severe laceration to the neck/throat area, and a severed carotid artery and jugular vein.
When this happened, the crew immediately sprang into action.
The town said fellow crew members Ronald Moser, Richard Daugherty, and Denis Giroux all assisted in life-saving efforts, from preventing blood loss and/or suffocation and contacting 911 and a LIFE STAR helicopter right away.
Bull was taken to Bay State Hospital via LIFE STAR where he immediately went to surgery.
In a Facebook post, the town said “It is hard to describe the amount of talent that went into saving one man’s life. The three men that were working with Shawn that day are absolute heroes. As noted by the doctors, paramedics, Life Star crew, and all first responders involved, Ronald Moser, Rich Daugherty, and Denis Giroux saved Shawn Bull’s life. The actions by these three men should be recognized as heroic acts in their life-saving efforts for Shawn Bull.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.