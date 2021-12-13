ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As the Winter sports season gets underway, local Board of Education members are speaking out on the mask policy for student-athletes.
Ellington Superintendent Dr. Scott Nicol discussed the possibility of creating different policies for those vaccinated and unvaccinated during the Department of Health's most recent monthly meeting.
The Ellington Board of Education are expected to address this issue during a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday. You can stream it here:
In a letter sent to the Department of Public Health, the Ellington Board of Education argues that decisions to vaccinate cut along demographic lines and mask requirements open students up to be targets of harassment and discrimination.
They're arguing that the CIAC has offered solutions which would give students the option to where face coverings, whether you're vaccinated or not.
In fact, the state of New Jersey has implemented that policy for their student-athletes.
