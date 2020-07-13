ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of Ellington residents are calling for a change in leadership.
A group of residents say the town’s first selectman shared a racist meme on her personal Facebook page.
Some residents are calling for a review of First Selectman Lori Spielman’s behaviors, while others want a new leader, after she shared a post that people say has racist undertones.
Spielman says she removed the post right away when she saw the criticism. Then, she followed up with a post on Sunday morning explaining her intentions.
During a Board of Selectman meeting on Monday, Spielman said she didn’t intend on disrespecting anyone.
“The response after the fact that there was no harm intended, or it was harkening back to a yesteryear when things were better, but I have to wonder whose perspective is that,” said John Smithorn.
Several residents say they found the post offensive and inappropriate.
“My taxes also pay for the salary of the first selectperson and this is not how I would care to be represented in public,” said Deanna Piotrosky.
Some Ellington residents pointed to the town’s code of ethics social media chapter. It states employees are prohibited from speech that would be considered reckless or irresponsible, including speech that would “ridicule, malign, disparage or otherwise express bias based on race, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class.”
“Ellington is a small community with many different backgrounds and ethnicities, and I think it’s the job of the first selectman to represent everyone,” said Keith Durao.
Several callers asked for the first selectman to learn more about diversity and inclusion, while others asked the board to reassess Spielman’s leadership.
The Board of Selectman will be holding a special session on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. to further discuss the posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.