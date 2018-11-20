ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - More disturbing details coming to light about the arrest of a former volunteer ambulance vice president in Ellington.
Ellington's first selectwoman is defending herself after some in town are wondering why more wasn't done when those concerns were reported.
The first selectwoman told Channel 3 she did everything by the book, but now that sinister allegations have emerged she is reflecting on what more could or should have been done.
Nearly a year before Simon Hessler’s arrest on more than a dozen charges stemming from child sex trafficking charges, Hessler's arrest warrant shows at least one parent brought their concerns to state police, the school superintendent and Ellington First Selectwoman Lori Spielman.
The whistle blower who did not want to go on camera, but says her concerns were based off of a Facebook conversation Hessler, the owner of Baymont Inn in Manchester, allegedly had with a homeless woman.
“He contacted her and said that 'I have a hotel and you're willing to stay there and you can work it off…,’” said Spielman.
Channel 3 obtained the screenshots and we're still working to verify their authenticity, but like whistleblowers initially told us, suspicions were raised when Hessler allegedly asked the woman for a full picture of herself and told her he wanted to barter the room for things other than work.
“It was disturbing, but like I said, I followed through and passed it to our sergeant,” said Spielman.
Spielman says forwarding it to state police is the protocol and that was the extent of her involvement.
Months later, she says state police finished their investigation and told her nothing was criminal about Hessler's alleged conversation.
“Our sergeant's exact words were, 'there's no teeth to this,’” Spielman said.
While Hessler was cleared of wrongdoing in this case, by October of this year, he emerged as a suspect in a different state police investigation.
This one revolved around an underground sex trafficking case involving minors and was arrested on more than a dozen of those charges.
Going back to the screenshots that initially made several parents uncomfortable a year ago, some are now demanding Spielman explain why more vetting wasn't done by her office and the state police back then.
“You always do, no matter what it is, people wonder, what could I have done differently,” said Spielman.
