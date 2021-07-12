ELLINGTON (WFSB) - Some residents at an Ellington condominium are still dealing with flooding issues tonight days after tropical storm Elsa.
People say they’re living in hazardous conditions and they’re not sure who will be footing the bill.
"I stepped into water about this high and all my stuff was floating," resident Nancy Lawlor said Monday. "My first thought was my sons stuff, my grandchildren’s toys, all my pictures."
Lawlor’s basement days later still has puddles of standing water, soaked floors, saturated carpet - and mold starting to form.
The condo resident says today was the first day a restoration crew came out to remove the flooring but they only did half the job.
"As the days go by, it becomes more protracted and the mold will probably build up so my next problem or question- who’s going to fix the rest of the basement," Lawlor said.
That’s a question several owners in the Ellington Ridge Condominiums are dealing with.
We spoke with another neighbor whose basement is also saturated, and he says they’re not sure who is paying for the damage.
Lawlor says she reached out to the condo association and property management… and she hasn’t gotten an answer.
"They kind of left us hanging. I don’t feel comfortable in this house right now," Lawlor said.
We reached out to AAA insurance about what people should do in this situation.
They said," It is critical that condo owners obtain a copy of the association master policy, understand what is covered - and what is not - and supplement it with a homeowner’s policy that adequately and fully insures their property and their belongings."
They say every master association policy is different.
Channel 3 Legal Analyst Eric Parker offered these tips:
1. notify the association if you think the problem originated anywhere but your unit
2. notify your homeowners insurance if you think it may be your responsibility – they’ll investigate and tell who’s responsible.
3. call a real estate attorney early if you’re not getting answers
Eyewitness News reached out to the condo association and a representative said they are taking care of the problem.
