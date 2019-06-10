ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An Ellington town worker was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after suffering a serious injury during road maintenance work.
The male victim was working on Maplewood Drive when he suffered a laceration to the upper part of his neck, police said.
He was in stable condition when he was airlifted to the hospital.
OSHA was called to the scene.
