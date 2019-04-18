(WFSB) - Forget winter. Respect is coming.
Sesame Street posted a video that included a couple of cast members from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.
You read that right. Game of Thrones bent the knee to the popular children's show.
But if anyone can resolve the differences between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), it's Elmo.
Elmo brought the two powerful characters together in an attempt to resolve the differences that have splintered the Seven Kingdoms for decades.
His pitch? Respect.
In the end, Elmo convinced Tyrion that they could be stronger together. Cersei appears to reluctantly agree.
Check out the video here.
Sesame Street moved to HBO back in 2016 after revealing that its workshop had been losing revenue.
