WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Elvis Costello’s performance in Wallingford was canceled on Friday night.
According to LiveNation, his show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre was canceled due to a short-term throat infection.
His doctors have ordered a complete vocal rest for a quick recovery.
LiveNation said ticket holders can return their tickets or call the Oakdale for rescheduling information.
