Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello's show was canceled on Friday night (Toyota Oakdale Theatre)

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Elvis Costello’s performance in Wallingford was canceled on Friday night.

According to LiveNation, his show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre was canceled due to a short-term throat infection.

His doctors have ordered a complete vocal rest for a quick recovery.

LiveNation said ticket holders can return their tickets or call the Oakdale for rescheduling information.

