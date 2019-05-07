HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Numerous emails released by Attorney General William Tong’s office of the former director of Purdue Pharma, Richard Sackler sent shockwaves through the opioid and recovery community.
“Opioid abusers are the victimizers,” read a statement in an email recently released by Tong’s office on Tuesday.
In April, Tong on behalf of Connecticut filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, members of the Sackler family, former members of Purdue’s Board of Directors, and corporate executives for an alleged fraudulent transfer of millions of dollars to evade liability and accountability to victims of the opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit uncovered quotes made by the former director, Richard Sackler, which shows ‘callous attitude’ to the thousands in the state and across the country who became addicted to the painkillers produced at Purdue Pharma.
Channel 3 spoke with survivor and recovery specialist, Sarah Howroyd who read the emails for the first time on Tuesday.
“I ended up in St. Francis Hospital with a 20 percent chance of living,” Sarah said, describing the start of her addition.
Howroyd said she became addicted to oxycontin after a car accident, then she said, she turned to heroin.
“I can tell you with 100 million percent assurance, had Oxycontin not existed, I never would have done heroin,” said Howroyd.
Oxycontin is one of the painkillers produced by Purdue Pharma. Howroyd said she was speechless, but not surprised at the remarks made by Sackler as the opioid epidemic started to grow.
The emails between Sackler and an acquaintance read:
Acquaintance: “Abusers die; well, that is the choice they made. I doubt a single one didn’t know of the risks.”
Sackler: “Abusers aren’t victims; they are the victimizers.”
Acquaintance: “The whole thing is a sham, and if people die because they abuse it, then good riddance.”
Sackler: “Unfortunately, when I’m ambushed by 60 Minutes, I can’t easily get this concept across. Calling drug addicts ‘scum of the earth’ will guarantee that I become the poster child for liberals who want to do just want (sic) to distribute the blame to someone else, as you say.”
According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, there were less than 300 opioid deaths in 2012. Last year, there were nearly 1,000.
Channel 3 spoke with Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday afternoon.
“It's not about headlines or the emails, it’s about the depraved indifference to human life and people here in Connecticut,” said Tong.
Former Director Richard Sackler responded to the disclosed emails, he writes:
“I’ve gotten a lot more information about addiction, in general, opioid addiction, in particular, and of course, my views have evolved and changed.”
Speaking on behalf of those who died, or nearly died, Howroyd is demanding Purdue Pharma be held to the same standards as drug kingpins.
“The Sacklers are the biggest, baddest, El Chapo that ever existed. Ever. They just did it in a much more smart, legal, articulate way,” said Howroyd.
Connecticut is not the first state to sue a pharmaceutical manufacturer. The State of Oklahoma recently settled a lawsuit for $270 million.
Tong said the amount is not enough and wants to take Purdue Pharma to court.
