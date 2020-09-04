VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house explosion in Voluntown.
Fire officials said the furnace at a house on Congdon Road exploded.
No one inside the house was injured.
Officials said the house was lifted of the foundation during the explosion. The building department is on scene to determine if the house is structurally sound.
The homeowner told Channel 3 there was a pinhole leak in a copper pipe to the furnace. The furnace was shut off so the pipe could be fixed.
When the furnace was turned back on, the homeowner went upstairs and shortly after, the furnace exploded.
"I had gone upstairs to the first floor, and out of nowhere, just a big explosion and if I had been downstairs. If you could see what the downstairs looked like, I don't know if anybody was going to survive what happened down there, downstairs," said David Salerno, homeowner.
Congdon Road is temporarily closed while crews investigate.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
