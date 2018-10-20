HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews extricated an employee at an industrial site on Saturday morning, officials say.
Hartford Police and and emergency crews were dispatched to Murphy Road around 10:20 a.m.
It was reported that two employees were trapped in industrial equipment.
When Police and emergency crews arrived, one employee was free from the industrial equipment.
However, the other employee was pinned from the waist down.
A fire official said the extrication was a complex and difficult technical rescue that took roughly 45 minutes.
The employee was stabilized and transported to Hartford Hospital.
