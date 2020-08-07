ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews in Andover are reminding residents of generator safety while without power.
Andover Emergency Management is reminding residents to move their generators as least 10 feet away from their homes.
The emergency management said they’ve had multiple fire and ambulance calls for carbon monoxide alarms and poisonings, including an entire family.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that moves like regular air, so it can get into a house that has open windows and doors.
People using generators should not use them close to their homes.
