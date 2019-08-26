GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A boy fell from a cliff in Glastonbury on Monday afternoon.
Police confirmed that the Lifestar emergency helicopter responded to the Hopewell Road area.
A 12-year-old boy fell 25 feet. He was with a parent and friends at the time.
His condition is unknown; however, officials told Channel 3 that he is alive.
He was unconscious when fire crews arrived.
No other details were released.
