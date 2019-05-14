A fire truck was involved in a crash on Washington Street in Middletown on Tuesday morning. Here is some scene video.

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Middletown that involved a fire truck.

According to police, the crash happened in the area of Washington and High streets.

Washington Street is closed from High Street o Pearl Street.

The crash involved a car, a box truck, a minivan taxi and a Middletown Fire Department truck.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

