PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Plainfield Police are responding to an accident involving a UPS vehicle and a train on Tuesday afternoon.
Lillibridge Road is closed at Norwich Road due to the crash.
Police said no injuries were reported.
There is no word on how long the road will remain closed for.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
