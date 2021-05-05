NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews are searching a Naugatuck dam for a man who reportedly went missing.
Police said they were notified earlier on Wednesday that a man may have fallen into into the Hop Brook Dam, near Route 63.
Multiple crews are searching, including fire crews, CT State police, Waterbury police and Middlebury police.
Police said this is considered a search and rescue at this time.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Earlier in the day, Naugatuck Police told Channel 3 that they were searching both the dam and the Naugatuck River.
