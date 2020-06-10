SHERMAN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are working to rescue two people in the Housatonic River in Sherman.
Litchfield County Dispatch Public Information Officer John Barbagallo confirmed that two people went in the water near the area of River Oak Golf Course.
Mutliple agencies are working to find the two people, including the Goshen Dive Team.
The incident is currently a search and rescue.
There is no word on how old the people are at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.