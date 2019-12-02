HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While not fully activated, the state's emergency operations center in Hartford was staffed during Winter Storm Abel.
Emergency management staff was said to being monitoring the conditions of the long-duration storm, which began Sunday and is expected to run until Tuesday morning.
The Department of Transportation said it had 600 plows ready to go on Sunday, along with another 200 independent contractors on standby.
"I just took off a nice layer of ice from my car," said Hector Duran of Hartford. "Took about 45 minutes for it to warm up, so I couldn't even to that."
Gov. Ned Lamont said that state officers will open on Monday as scheduled for regular business hours.
"It’s a bit icy in spots but manageable. If you need to travel, allow extra time and take it slow," Lamont said. "We’re anticipating additional snow/sleet later [Monday]. We’ll continue monitoring and will provide updates."
The state sought to remind people about its CT Prepares website and mobile app.
It lists tips on how people should prepare for a winter storm and provides phone numbers, such as utility companies.
Check it out here.
While crews clean up in the capital city, students in Hartford got to sleep in with a 2 hour delay. More delays and closings can be found here.
