NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An "emergency summit" of students, staff and administrators was convened in New Britain over TikTok challenges.
New Britain High School students returned to in-person learning on Thursday after a day of remote instruction.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong organized the summit for 11 a.m. on Thursday.
They talked about TikTok’s lack of policing of its platform is causing damage to both schools and students, including disrupting the learning process.
New Britain school officials were forced to take action last month following an initial challenge that involved students vandalizing the high school.
Teachers were later warned of another potential challenge that involved them being slapped.
Connecticut's top law enforcement leader wants the viral challenges to end.
School officials said they have since come up with a plan to single out the students responsible, sit down with them to discuss attendance and grades, and determine if expulsion, suspension or detention is necessary.
Tong also called upon the CEO of TikTok to make changes and visit Connecticut for a meeting.
A spokesperson for TikTok said “We do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior."
Tong is part of a 48-state bipartisan coalition that is suing Facebook.
“The messages you receive, particularly about social behavior, body image, that can lead to bad thoughts about yourself,” Tong said.
Senator Blumenthal has already called on Facebook to come before Congress to respond to criticism.
He would like social media giants Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to set rules and police themselves.
This ladies and gentlemen is what the liberal brainwashed education system has become. If I were to think about slapping a teacher in my day I would have gotten the bricks kicked out of me by said teacher and the belt when I got home. Now you better sit them down and tell them how this hurts their feelings.
Own your posts.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
You're a boomer so a bit older than me, you won't acknowledge the truth of my statement from your school days as well?
Name and hometown please.
Dude, you reference teachers striking student when you were in school then go on to call someone else a Boomer? I'm Gen X and I know that that sort of corporal punishment had gone the way of the dodo by the time I was in kindergarten. You are a boomer, too, duh.
You're no better Danielle. You nameless posters just perpetuate the division in this country. I call you out regardless of political leanings. Easy for me. You're just fish in a barrel. Right fish, Left fish, Red fish, blue fish, and all yellow fish. I stay dry while the rest of you bottom feed. This comments section will soon be gone once WFSB becomes owned by Gray. Then you'll all need to find another scummy barrel to play in.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
That was a response to Wellduh, Brian, not you. And, I hope they take down the comments section. It has always been filled with people that don't know what they are talking about on all subjects. Yes, me included. I can honestly admit that. Can you? Oh, and calling me a girls name? What are you, 6? News flash, YOU also perpetuate the divide in this country with your comments. Or, are you too blind to see it?
One can't "honestly admit" anything with a pseudonym. Stand up for your beliefs or stay away if you feel it's risky. The nameless by default grant me the option to badge them by my choice.
