NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An "emergency summit" of students, staff and administrators was convened in New Britain over TikTok challenges.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong organized the summit for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

They talked about TikTok’s lack of policing of its platform is causing damage to both schools and students, including disrupting the learning process.

New Britain school officials were forced to take action last month following an initial challenge that involved students vandalizing the high school.

Teachers were later warned of another potential challenge that involved them being slapped.

School officials said they have since come up with a plan to single out the students responsible, sit down with them to discuss attendance and grades, and determine if expulsion, suspension or detention is necessary.

Tong also called upon the CEO of TikTok to make changes and visit Connecticut for a meeting.

A spokesperson for TikTok said “We do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior."

Tong is part of a 48-state bipartisan coalition that is suing Facebook.

“The messages you receive, particularly about social behavior, body image, that can lead to bad thoughts about yourself,” Tong said.

Senator Blumenthal has already called on Facebook to come before Congress to respond to criticism.

He would like social media giants Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to set rules and police themselves.