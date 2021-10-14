Tik Tok
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An "emergency summit" of students, staff and administrators will be convened in New Britain over TikTok challenges.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong organized the summit for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

They said the plan is to discuss how TikTok’s lack of policing of its platform is causing damage to both schools and students, including disrupting the learning process.

New Britain school officials were forced to take action last month following an initial challenge that involved students vandalizing the high school.

Teachers were later warned of another potential challenge that involved them being slapped.

School officials said they have since come up with a plan to single out the students responsible, sit down with them to discuss attendance and grades, and determine if expulsion, suspension or detention is necessary.

Tong also called upon the CEO of TikTok to make changes and visit Connecticut for a meeting.

(4) comments

Wellduh
Wellduh

This ladies and gentlemen is what the liberal brainwashed education system has become. If I were to think about slapping a teacher in my day I would have gotten the bricks kicked out of me by said teacher and the belt when I got home. Now you better sit them down and tell them how this hurts their feelings.

Brian C. Duffy
Brian C. Duffy

Own your posts.

Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT

Wellduh
Wellduh

You're a boomer so a bit older than me, you won't acknowledge the truth of my statement from your school days as well?

Brian C. Duffy
Brian C. Duffy

Name and hometown please.

