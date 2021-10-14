NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An "emergency summit" of students, staff and administrators will be convened in New Britain over TikTok challenges.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong organized the summit for 11 a.m. on Thursday.
New Britain High School students returned to in-person learning on Thursday after a day of remote instruction.
They said the plan is to discuss how TikTok’s lack of policing of its platform is causing damage to both schools and students, including disrupting the learning process.
New Britain school officials were forced to take action last month following an initial challenge that involved students vandalizing the high school.
Teachers were later warned of another potential challenge that involved them being slapped.
Connecticut's top law enforcement leader wants the viral challenges to end.
School officials said they have since come up with a plan to single out the students responsible, sit down with them to discuss attendance and grades, and determine if expulsion, suspension or detention is necessary.
Tong also called upon the CEO of TikTok to make changes and visit Connecticut for a meeting.
This ladies and gentlemen is what the liberal brainwashed education system has become. If I were to think about slapping a teacher in my day I would have gotten the bricks kicked out of me by said teacher and the belt when I got home. Now you better sit them down and tell them how this hurts their feelings.
Own your posts.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
You're a boomer so a bit older than me, you won't acknowledge the truth of my statement from your school days as well?
Name and hometown please.
