HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Emissions testing in the state has been halted after the testing program was hit by a massive outage.
The Dept. of Motor Vehicles said the testing vendor, who runs the program, is currently working to fix its operating system.
No emissions testing is currently available.
It's unclear when it will be back up and running.
The DMV said police won't cite anyone for their emissions not being up to date.
At this time, the state is asking anyone trying to schedule a test to check back in a day or two as they wait for the vendor to get their operating system fixed.
