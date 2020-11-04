NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A city-town clerk in New Haven tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been in quarantine since before Tuesday's election.
The city announced the case on Wednesday.
The staff who came into contact with the individual at the Clerk's Office also quarantined.
Tuesday night, the offices of the City-Town Clerk and City Hall were cleaned and disinfected. Since the proper safety precautions were made, there was no further risk identified to those in the office.
“As a result of the positive case in the City-Town Clerk’s Office, we have quarantined twelve individuals who came into contact with the employee," said Maritza Bond, New Haven director of public health. "They will quarantine for 14 days and should any employee develop any symptoms, they should consult with their medical provider for testing. The employee who tested positive showed initial systems of COVID-19 last Thursday and has not returned to work since then. They received their COVID-19 test results [Tuesday], Election Day, indicating that they had tested positive. The City-Town Clerk’s facilities have been cleaned and disinfected to ensure that we can reduce the spread of COVID-19."
City-Town Clerk Michael Smart reached out to the Office of Secretary of the State Denise Merrill Wednesday morning to send the City of New Haven additional support to ensure that all election operations will be completed on time.
The majority of the work to be completed in the City-Town Clerk’s Office is data entry into the Secretary of the State election reporting system.
