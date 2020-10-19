MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A FedEx employee was injured at the Middletown location on Monday evening.
Middletown police said around 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of an injured employee at the FedEx campus.
Police said the employee received a minor injury, but did not say what caused the injury.
The injury was said to be non-life-threatening and the employee was brought to the hospital.
The incident is being investigated by OSHA and no foul play is suspected at this time.
FedEx released a statement saying, "We are aware of reports of an incident at our Middletown, Connecticut, facility. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety of our team members. We are working with the authorities to assess the situation.”
