MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was stabbed in Milford on Thursday morning.
According to police, it happened in the area of 1100 Oronoque Ave.
Police said both the victim and suspect are coworkers at Lindsey Transportation.
The victim was said to have been in a car when an altercation happened in the parking lot.
The victim was taken to the emergency room with lacerations, but the injuries don't appear to be serious.
The suspect is known to police, they confirmed. He fled the scene.
They said they are looking for him.
No other details were released.
