(WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont wants all state employees to return to the office, but the unions are pushing back with a lawsuit.
When the pandemic started, many employees were allowed to work from home full time, but Lamont wants to return to the terms of a 2017 contract that says employees can only work remotely up to half the time.
In a lawsuit filed this week, the unions say a June agreement allows for flexibility on returning to work, and they accuse Lamont unilaterally changing telework schedules for roughly ten thousand state employees.
Lamont told Eyewitness News today he is willing to be flexible, but he does want employees back in the office.
"We had said July 1 is a good date. They said let’s push it out to September 1. I said, 'Let’s push it out to September 1, but we’re going to need people back to work pretty soon'," Lamont said.
The unions issued a statement, saying:
"From increased productivity and quality performance to the positive environmental impacts like reduced emissions, improved air quality and public health, the benefits of telework are clear and something that the Administration should be taking a proud step in leading."
