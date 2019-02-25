MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- There are some difficult decisions for about 100 AT&T employees.
They were told on Friday they'll have to move to Tennessee or Georgia to keep their jobs.
Some of the employees have worked for AT&T for a very long time, decades even.
While some may take the company's offer to move, others may not be able to.
"I knew they were not calling us to tell us we were doing a good job,” said Paul Schurban, who has worked at the AT&T Meriden call center for 25 years. "I was born and raised in Connecticut, not sure if I want to move my family."
More than 80 union employees and about 25 managers have been told if they want to keep their jobs, they need to move to Tennessee or Georgia.
"Many people here have over 20, over 30 years. The move is intense,” said David Weidlich, of CWA Local 1298.
AT&T operates a call center, a 911 system for 22 states. They say moving the call center will help them consolidate, and there will be no impact to public safety.
A company spokesperson says "it's not always easy, but like any business we must work consistently to ensure our workforce is aligned with the needs of our customers and the business."
"The issue is about good jobs, about fair jobs,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
AT&T said it will give each employee that moves a $20,000 relocation allowance, but the union said the workers will be making less money.
AT&T said they’ve hired 20,000 in the U.S. last year, about 150 in CT, but at call centers, almost 11,000 employees have been laid off. Meriden is one of five locations.
"I am starting to think about not getting a pay check, my health insurance, medical, so it's scary,” said John Vaitkus, who has worked at the Meriden location for 30 years.
The employees have until April to decide.
