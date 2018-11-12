SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Some former canine daycare workers are outraged after they say a business closed without notice.
Several former workers say they never got a paycheck.
A few former employees reached out to Channel 3.
Brittany Rosado-Doolan is a dog lover, so working with animals was something she's been wanting to do.
“I just wanted to try something new. I always wanted to work with animals so I thought this was going to be my in,” said Rosado-Doolan.
She got a job at Pack Tracks Country Club in September, a daycare for dogs in Southington, that has now shut its doors.
“She basically told us there was no money left. She was going to give us a little bit but I never saw anything,” said Doolan.
“About 800 dollars,” Doolan said.
She filed a complaint with the state's Department of Labor and the state is looking into her case.
“They sent me a letter saying we're perusing my claim and that's all I know right now,” Doolan said.
Doolan isn't the only one. The Department of Labor's wage unit said there's a total of seven claims filed of workers saying they haven't been paid by Pack Tracks.
The department of labor says, "all are being investigated."
Another complaint was filed with the Department of Consumer Protection and they said, "an investigator is currently working on the case."
We don't know who filed that complaint.
Court documents show the owner of the business is Wendy Shaw.
We went to the business, where we saw this poster-sized note on the window saying, "Until we play again. Closing October 9th, 2018."
Some people wrote good-bye messages saying, "looking forward to the new home" and "we will miss you."
According to court documents we found, the landlord went to court in August after he says Shaw was behind on rent.
The judge agreed and Shaw was evicted in October.
We also found multiple lawsuits involving Shaw and people who lent her money.
We found a total of 4 cases filed between 2016 and 2017. They have since been settled by a judge.
All were won by people who loaned Shaw money. She now owes more than $353,000.
For example, a lawsuit Shaw was involved in, Shaw was court ordered to pay back the lender more than $153,000 plus more than $4,500 in attorney's fees.
We went to Shaw’s Plainville home to get her side of the story.
No one came to the door.
Reporter, Courtney Zieller, left a business card, but we never did hear back from Shaw.
Several former customers told Channel 3 they paid for boarding packages and haven't gotten their money back.
“They lost a lot of money, all the customers. There were customers coming in the week that I started, buying packs and they lost all that money,” said Doolan.
As for Doolan, she just wants what she's owed.
“I still have no job. My husband is the only one working right. It's tough but we're doing it,” Doolan said.
Channel 3 reached out to Shaw again on Monday via phone, but we still haven't heard back.
If you lost money for services you paid for, you're urged to file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Protection.
For more information on where to file a complaint, click here.
Employees who haven't been paid can file a complaint here.
