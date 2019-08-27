FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A nutritional supplement company in Farmington that closed down abruptly last week is being sued.
Ultimate Nutrition is being sued by a former employee for unpaid wages and benefits.
According to a court filing, the employee is seeking 60 days pay an other employee benefits for ending operations without proper notice.
More than 100 people worked at the company.
The lawsuit claims the maker of protein powder and other supplements violated federal labor laws by not filing a warn notice with the State Department of Labor.
To read the entire lawsuit, click here.
