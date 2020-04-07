MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The ShopRite in Milford has announced that employees have contracted COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the store announced that members of the store have reported confirmed cases of the virus.
The store did not say how many employees contracted the virus.
The company said it is prepared and has implemented the CDC recommended protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.
Those steps include making sure the diagnosed associates are no longer in the workplace, asking employees who may have been in close contact with the diagnosed to self-quarantine for 14 days, implementing deep cleaning procedures, and taking extra steps to deep clean and sanitize food contact surfaces and high-touch areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.