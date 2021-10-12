WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One of the biggest hits businesses have had to deal with in the pandemic is the loss of in-person office workers, but with some now back, it is helping businesses' bottom line.
A big milestone in the pandemic that businesses, especially those in downtown areas, have been waiting for is the return of office workers, wanting those customers back into their doors.
While it's started, it's nowhere near one hundred percent back.
Main Street Waterbury's CEO Carl Rosa says many of the offices downtown have their workers on hybrid schedules.
Some days in-person, some days at home. That's the approach Post University is taking.
In 2019, the university had hundreds of their workers move here.
Rosa is optimistic COVID-19 conditions will improve, saying businesses are anxious for office workers to fully return.
"I think they're hopeful and I also think that as we continue to move into through the Fall, into the Winter, as we start seeing the ramp up of employees coming back into downtown, I think those businesses are going to feel more comfortable that there are people down here," Rosa said.
Carl adds the foot traffic from UConn's Waterbury campus has also been helping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.