HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On a day where the state’s positivity rate is at 6.61 percent, the state is exactly one week away from the first vaccine shipment.
Connecticut's coronavirus numbers are higher than New York and Massachusetts, and Governor Ned Lamont says people need to prepare and expect hospitalizations and infections will go up in the next month.
Right now, half of the people hospitalized are over 70 years old, but the other half does include younger people, some in their 40s all the way down to their 20s.
Channel 3 dug deeper into the rollout and learned employers could require employees to get the vaccine.
The state has a goal. They’d like 90 to 95 percent of the population to get this vaccine. The argument is that it would allow us to get back to living normal.
At Monday's briefing the governor was asked if he’d make it mandatory statewide; he said no, but that doesn’t mean your job will give you the option.
Hospitals will be getting 16,000 doses of the vaccine, which will cover 8,000 people because of the need to get the double dose.
The state ordered the vaccine from Pfizer and it should be here in one week because administration is expected to begin on the 14th.
Then, there will be another 16,000 doses coming for long-term care partners a week after that.
Governor Ned Lamont confirmed that there will be weekly orders going forward, with the expectation that the vaccine will be available for anyone who wants it by June.
By June, the vaccine should be available for mostly everyone and Dr. Karl Minges, the Director of Master of Public Health at the University of New Haven, says don’t be surprised if companies require workers to get it.
"Hospitals and health care settings, meatpacking industries and others where people work in close proximity to one another," Dr. Minges said.
Just like we used to see in schools, people can opt out for medical or religious reasons.
Right now, no Connecticut companies that we know of are requiring workers to get vaccinated.
Minges says it would create a safer environment for workers and customers, but he warns there’s also a downside.
"If the vaccine were to go sideways or cause an adverse event, you might be liable as an employer for requiring your employees to get the vaccine," he said.
With all that said, the big question is will people take it?
Lamont said he’s seeing a modest improvement in the willingness to get vaccinated.
“People are feeling a little more confident. They hear a lot more, they see that Britain has approve it as well, they’re starting the vaccinations, so I think you’re going to see an increase in percentage of people not only willing to get vaccinated, but wanting to get vaccinated. Right now, the number is still probably in the 70s and the more people get vaccinate, the better, and I think that’s going to change over time,” Lamont said.
The timeline hinges on the FDA approving the vaccine. That is expected to happen this week.
