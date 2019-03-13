CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Employment scams were the riskiest scams of 2018, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Employment scams had more instances of higher losses than in previous years.
“This was a surprise,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. “It’s the first time since we began this report three years ago that one scam dominated across so many demographic subgroups. It was the riskiest scam in three of the six age groups, and for both men and women. It was also the riskiest scam for military families and veterans, and students.”
The BBB said there were a few common factors in a lot of the schemes.
Amazon, which was in the news a lot due to its search for a second headquarters location, was the sixth most impersonated organization in BBB Scam Tracker reports.
The tracker received more than 560 complaints of scams referencing Amazon in 2018. That's compared to only 24 in 2017.
The BBB said Amazon is a BBB-accredited business. However, it has only one authorized job site, amazon.jobs.
It said any other link is a scam.
Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service was the leading impersonated organization.
Other organizations named in the scam tracker were Publisher's Clearing House, Microsoft, Apple and the Better Business Bureau.
"Employment scams are particularly horrible because they prey on people who are already feeling financially strained and may be desperate for work,” said Luke Frey, associate director of communication for BBB Serving Connecticut. “If the scam gets far enough, scammers collect the same information that real employers do – address, birth date, Social Security number, bank account – everything needed for identity theft, and that's where the real trouble begins."
For the full report, check out the BBB's website here.
