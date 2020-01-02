HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The end of the weeks looks to be wet and snow is possible over the weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the the Friday morning commute will be a bit rainy.
"This is a very weak storm system and it won’t last very long," Haney said. "Rain will taper off to spotty drizzle [Friday] afternoon."
Temperatures may reach into the low- and mid-40s.
A stronger storm system arrives on Saturday with more rain.
"Earlier, we thought temperatures cold reach 50 degrees or higher, but now it looks like temperatures won’t rise any higher than the 40s," Haney said.
The weather may get interesting Saturday night into Sunday. Two forecasting models show different scenarios.
"It is possible rain will change to snow or a wintry mix and we could have a wintry Sunday morning with accumulating snow," Haney said. "This is what the European Model is forecasting."
The Global Forecasting System is simply forecasting a few snow showers for Sunday morning.
Haney said Channel 3's meteorologists will continue to keep an eye on how the storm develops.
"Either way, a northwesterly wind will become strong Sunday and it will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s," he said.
The next chance for wintry precipitation could come Tuesday into Wednesday; However, the models are again suggesting different scenarios.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
