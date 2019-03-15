HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’ll definitely feel more like spring for the end of the week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temps are expected to reach 60 degrees for much of the state on Friday.
Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s in the morning.
A storm system will bring some wet weather to the state throughout the day on Friday.
“The most potent part of it will pass through the Great Lakes and into Eastern Canada; so locally, we’re not expecting any severe weather,” Haney said.
There will be isolated showers throughout the day, but it won’t be a washout.
Track the showers with the Channel 3 Interactive Radar here.
A cold front will move through the state around or after the evening commute, which could lead to some downpours.
There could also be some gusty winds or a rumble of thunder.
Showers will taper off overnight and the sky will become partly cloudy.
Saturday will be cooler, but temperatures are still expected to reach 50 degrees.
Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, will start out in the 20s but will go up to between 40 and 45 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
Next week, a weak disturbance or clipper is in play.
While Monday will feature more clouds than sun, a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.