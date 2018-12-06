VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing woman from Vernon.
Aroob Mallhi, 27, is considered an endangered missing person, police said.
They described her as standing 5'7" tall and weighing 107 pounds.
She drives a blue Nissan Versa with Connecticut plate registration AR96597.
Police said she has ties to Pennsylvania.
Anyone with information on Mallhi's whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon police.
