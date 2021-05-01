ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 15-year-old boy from Enfield.
According to state police, Daijanae Phillips was last seen on April 30.
They called him an "endangered runaway."
They described him as standing 5'6" tall and weighing 117 pound. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Daijanae was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray Myrtle Beach, SC hooded sweatshirt and purple crocs.
If found, state police asked that Enfield police be called at 860-763-6400.
