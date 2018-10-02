WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A road is closed after an energized line fell to the ground due to a lightning strike.
Waterford Police said Parkway South between Gurley and Cross road is closed.
The energized power line fell across the road and caused a small fire.
Eversource was responding.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
There is no word on when the road will reopen.
