HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – 500,000 households in Connecticut are living without basic needs, according to United Way.
A local organization called Operation Fuel is helping people through an energy assistance program which aims to help families and residents who are struggling financially.
Beginning today, families and residents can apply for assistance.
“Operation Fuel wants to ensure that households struggling with home energy costs, have access to heating, electricity and water assistance and are able to stay warm and safe in their homes this winter, “ Operation Fuel Executive Director Brenda Watson said.
There are over 100 fuel banks across the and for more information, call 211 to find the closest fuel bank near you or click here.
